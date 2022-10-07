Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 7,970 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short QQQ comprises about 0.9% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC owned 0.08% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 912.9% during the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 4,935,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,234 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,697 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,290,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,336,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,977,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

PSQ stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. 510,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,047,625. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.