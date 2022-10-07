Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Workday by 7.0% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $34,988.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,789 shares of company stock worth $18,453,908 in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $7.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.92. The stock had a trading volume of 53,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of -196.09 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.39 and its 200-day moving average is $152.60.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. OTR Global lowered shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.40.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.