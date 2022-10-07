WPP (NYSE:WPP) PT Lowered to GBX 1,210 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.62) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WPP from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 690 ($8.34) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on WPP from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.14.
Shares of WPP stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.97. 1,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. WPP has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $83.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.94.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
