Wrapped LUNA Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.14 Million (WLUNA)

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. Wrapped LUNA Token has a total market capitalization of $30.95 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Wrapped LUNA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped LUNA Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped LUNA Token has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped LUNA Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003278 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009353 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token Coin Profile

Wrapped LUNA Token launched on December 13th, 2020. Wrapped LUNA Token’s total supply is 330,185,546,014 coins. Wrapped LUNA Token’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Wrapped LUNA Token is www.terra.money/#1.

Buying and Selling Wrapped LUNA Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Luna (WLUNA) is an Ethereum token that’s intended to represent Terra (LUNA) on the Ethereum blockchain. It is not LUNA, but rather a separate ERC-20 token that’s designed to track LUNA’s value. WLUNA was created to allow LUNA holders to trade, hold, and participate in decentralized finance (“DeFi”) apps on Ethereum. Through a WLUNA partner, 1 LUNA can be exchanged for 1 WLUNA, and vice-versa.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped LUNA Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped LUNA Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped LUNA Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped LUNA Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped LUNA Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.