Wulff Hansen & CO. Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Wulff Hansen & CO. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,212,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,056,000 after acquiring an additional 259,759 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 746,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,125,000 after buying an additional 60,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after buying an additional 30,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,026,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.87. 7,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,357. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $91.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.52.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

