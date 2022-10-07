Xcel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $83.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,249. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.58. The company has a market capitalization of $122.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

