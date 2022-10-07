Xcel Wealth Management LLC Buys 28,550 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for 2.3% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:F traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 471,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,938,552. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

