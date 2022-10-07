Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,390,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,626,000 after buying an additional 18,407 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $3,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $4.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.95. The stock had a trading volume of 23,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,939. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.71 and its 200 day moving average is $184.28.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.71.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

