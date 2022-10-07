Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.89. The company had a trading volume of 38,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,957. The firm has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average of $74.16.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.