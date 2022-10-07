Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,024 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.04.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.86. The company had a trading volume of 102,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,175,178. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

