Xcel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 308,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,346,000 after acquiring an additional 24,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 8.0 %

NASDAQ AMD traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,463,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average of $90.35.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.93.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.