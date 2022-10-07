Xcel Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,305 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Affirm by 59.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502,492 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,482,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,050 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,060,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,716 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFRM. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $80.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Affirm to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of AFRM traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 105,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,902,895. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 3.27. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 11.87.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 52.43%. Affirm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

