XXEC Inc. Grows Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

XXEC Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 13,724 shares during the period. Cognex comprises about 2.4% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 50.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cognex by 121.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 45.5% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.77. 5,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,865. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.97. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.55 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $274.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.81%.

CGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

