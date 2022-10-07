XXEC Inc. Has $6.44 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

XXEC Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 5.1% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 10,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 30,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.83. 36,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,394,663. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $128.85. The stock has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

