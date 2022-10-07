XXEC Inc. Sells 661 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

XXEC Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 8.7% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 192,250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, MCIA Inc increased its position in Mastercard by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE MA traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.39. 22,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,667. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.69 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $286.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.77.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.