York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.41

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.41 and last traded at $37.47, with a volume of 153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $528.70 million, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. York Water had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Research analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1949 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. York Water’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in York Water by 25.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in York Water by 19.4% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in York Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in York Water by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in York Water by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

