YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,104.68

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,104.68 ($13.35) and traded as low as GBX 850 ($10.27). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 880 ($10.63), with a volume of 20,693 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($19.82) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

YouGov Stock Down 4.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,023.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,102.98. The company has a market cap of £912.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

