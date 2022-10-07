Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) PT Raised to $4.50

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.54.

Zevia PBC Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of ZVIA stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $315.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.09. Zevia PBC has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zevia PBC

Institutional Trading of Zevia PBC

In other Zevia PBC news, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 32,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $100,251.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,430,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,511,786.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,396 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $149,280.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,364,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,569,189.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 32,444 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $100,251.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,430,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,511,786.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,971 shares of company stock valued at $410,217. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the second quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the second quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Zevia PBC by 356.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 71,943 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Zevia PBC by 14.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Zevia PBC by 115.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 644,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 345,969 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

