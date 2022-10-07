ZIMBOCASH Hits Market Capitalization of $20.14 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $20.14 million and $4,724.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009330 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH launched on May 19th, 2019. ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash.

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron10 platform. ZIMBOCASH has a current supply of 4,500,000,000 with 1,590,616,009.7096 in circulation. The last known price of ZIMBOCASH is 0.01280343 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,390.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zimbo.cash.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

