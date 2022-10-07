Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at $520,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,732,000 after acquiring an additional 143,065 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $52.41 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

