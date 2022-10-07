ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Given “Not Rated” Rating at Shore Capital

ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

ZOO Digital Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON ZOO opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.66) on Friday. ZOO Digital Group has a 1 year low of GBX 96.20 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 150 ($1.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 133.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 120.54. The company has a market capitalization of £122.02 million and a PE ratio of 6,875.00.

About ZOO Digital Group

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company offers localisation services, including subtitling, scripting, dubbing, audio postproduction, and audio description; media services, such as content preparation, digital packaging/post-production, and metadata preparation; and asset health check services.

