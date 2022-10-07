ZorgApp (ZORG) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ZorgApp (ZORG) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One ZorgApp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZorgApp has a market capitalization of $5.21 and approximately $29,633.00 worth of ZorgApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZorgApp has traded 97.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZorgApp Profile

ZorgApp was first traded on December 29th, 2020. ZorgApp’s total supply is 1,624,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 871,000,000 tokens. ZorgApp’s official Twitter account is @zorg_app. The official website for ZorgApp is zorgapp.tech. The official message board for ZorgApp is medium.com/@zorgwallet.

ZorgApp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZorgApp (ZORG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Solana platform. ZorgApp has a current supply of 1,624,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ZorgApp is 0.00000001 USD and is down -28.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zorgapp.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZorgApp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZorgApp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZorgApp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

