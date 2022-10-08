132,243 Shares in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Bought by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 132,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 144,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,670,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, King Wealth lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 42,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

PFF traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $31.31. 3,062,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,956. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

