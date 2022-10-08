15,493 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Bought by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,090,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,710,000 after purchasing an additional 65,201 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $10.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $413.15. The stock had a trading volume of 714,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,520. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.10. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

