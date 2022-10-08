17,545 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Acquired by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,545 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 42,004 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 335,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 69,812 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $52.16 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.08.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

