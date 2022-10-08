25,898 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Purchased by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $3.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.76. 1,283,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,069. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.06. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

