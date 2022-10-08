262,847 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 262,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,459,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,827,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,575,943.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $10,079,000. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBKR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $82.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.10.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

