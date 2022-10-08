342,783 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Bought by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 342,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,330,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,271. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88.

