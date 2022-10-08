5:01 Acquisition (NASDAQ:FVAM) Trading 0.1% Higher

5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 5,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 35,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

5:01 Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 5:01 Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in 5:01 Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $4,007,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in 5:01 Acquisition by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 675,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 308,034 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in 5:01 Acquisition by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 497,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 98,409 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in 5:01 Acquisition by 158.1% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 136,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 83,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in 5:01 Acquisition by 15.3% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 230,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 30,574 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

5:01 Acquisition Company Profile

5:01 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

