575,118 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 575,118 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 138,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Intel by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 28,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Intel by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 94,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 25,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 90,850 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.88. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

