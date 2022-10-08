Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,784 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 39.0% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 736,641 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $80,038,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,390 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,378,000 after buying an additional 39,310 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.08.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,485,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,283. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $96.67 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.26. The company has a market cap of $178.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

