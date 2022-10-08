AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.76-$13.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.53-$3.57 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $138.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $245.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

