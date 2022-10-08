AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.76-13.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.86. AbbVie also updated its Q3 guidance to $3.53-3.57 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.06.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $138.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.55. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $245.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

