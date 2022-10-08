AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of ACRX opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 million, a PE ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.
