ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Buys 12,988 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group makes up 0.3% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 91,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 125,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEF traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.49. 1,210,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,439. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

