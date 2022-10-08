ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Makes New $457,000 Investment in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Solid Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Solid Power
Solid Power Price Performance
NASDAQ SLDP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. 1,519,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,276. Solid Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10.
Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter.
Solid Power Company Profile
Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solid Power (SLDP)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.