ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Makes New $457,000 Investment in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2022

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Solid Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solid Power

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 13,216 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $91,322.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,322.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Solid Power news, CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,300,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,711,433.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 13,216 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $91,322.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $91,322.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 68,216 shares of company stock worth $458,823 and sold 1,400,000 shares worth $9,527,500. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Solid Power Price Performance

NASDAQ SLDP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. 1,519,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,276. Solid Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

