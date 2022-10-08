ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 63,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,845. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.91 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.05.

