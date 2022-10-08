Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.9 %

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,479,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,740,109. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.46. The stock has a market cap of $235.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

