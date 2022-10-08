Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.9% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

BATS QUAL traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.94. 1,094,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.86.

