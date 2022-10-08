Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 120,901 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,901 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $45.04. 1,350,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,845. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.91 and a 1 year high of $54.82.

