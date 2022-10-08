Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Trims Stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lowered its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3,976.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

SCHK stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.19. The company had a trading volume of 213,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,796. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52-week low of $34.61 and a 52-week high of $47.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.25.

