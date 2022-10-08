Advisor Resource Council Acquires 25,708 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 131.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,708 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.37% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,046,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,489,000 after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,943 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,261,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after purchasing an additional 72,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $77.10. The company had a trading volume of 102,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,028. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.37. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $74.74 and a 52-week high of $97.90.

