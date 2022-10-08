Advisor Resource Council Boosts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 160.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,669 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.53. 25,352,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,216,096. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94.

