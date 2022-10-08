Advisor Resource Council Has $3.10 Million Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 118.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,907 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

First Horizon Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,360,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,820. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.10 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

