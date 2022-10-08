Advisor Resource Council Has $7.56 Million Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Advisor Resource Council grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 323.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 419,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,220 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,350,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 696,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 114,544 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 93,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $429,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.60. 3,763,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,390,886. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.73.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.