Advisor Resource Council Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 854.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,992 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,259,316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,307,000 after purchasing an additional 229,177 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,389,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,036,000 after purchasing an additional 277,002 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

VYM stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.96. 2,026,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,619. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.26. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.80 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

