Advisor Resource Council Makes New $4.89 Million Investment in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 205,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,000. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.32% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 241,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 36,546 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $635,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 606,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 31,424 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.57. 541,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,040. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $30.44.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

