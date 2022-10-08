Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 74,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $248,301,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $151,845,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $53,261,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,112,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,619,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Cowen lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

AVTR traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.12. 6,900,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,204,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

