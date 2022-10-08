Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 559,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,835,000. Cambria Tail Risk ETF comprises about 0.9% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,851,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 92,297 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,445,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,065,000 after purchasing an additional 148,346 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 673,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 382,949 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 644,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 42,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 503,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 43,512 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:TAIL traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. 219,946 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78.

