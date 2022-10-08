Advisor Resource Council Purchases 5,616 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LH stock traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $203.85 and a one year high of $317.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.